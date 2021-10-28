Assetmark Inc. Buys 18,122 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $604,014,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $304,537,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02. The company has a market cap of $395.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

