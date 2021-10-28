Assetmark Inc. Buys 38,891 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,891 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 2.86% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWG opened at $218.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $161.10 and a 12-month high of $247.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

