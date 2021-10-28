Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,066 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $22,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 194.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 191,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,148 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 161,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

