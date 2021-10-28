Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,106 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 50,862 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth $303,481,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $77.66 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock worth $7,492,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

