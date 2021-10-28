Assetmark Inc. Grows Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.07% of General Mills worth $27,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 172.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,991,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 1,260,425 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 648.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,611,000 after buying an additional 1,091,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $61.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $64.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

