Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 6,013.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,331 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $17,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $41.67 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

