Assetmark Inc. Has $10.63 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $604,014,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 314,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 956,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

