Assetmark Inc. Has $12.72 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,106 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 50,862 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $649,153,000 after buying an additional 197,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $483,747,000 after buying an additional 233,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

