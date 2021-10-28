Assetmark Inc. Has $17.06 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,887 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.88% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.