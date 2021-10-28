Assetmark Inc. Has $22.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $144,433,000. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 836,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after acquiring an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 638,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,137,000 after acquiring an additional 131,588 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 446,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 63,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

