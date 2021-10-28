Assetmark Inc. Has $22.45 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,066 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $22,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 425,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,605,000 after acquiring an additional 966,733 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,748,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

