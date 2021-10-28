Assetmark Inc. Has $22.87 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,820 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 2.73% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX opened at $39.19 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $40.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.