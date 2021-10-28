Assetmark Inc. Has $25.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,440 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.69% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $25,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFI. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,716,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $51.38 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

