Assetmark Inc. Has $26.79 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,646 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.28.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.