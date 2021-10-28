Assetmark Inc. Has $27.77 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Mark Stevens increased its stake in Tesla by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,037.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 540.55, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $1,094.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.55.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,198 shares of company stock worth $67,080,269 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.