Assetmark Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 49,723.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.72.

