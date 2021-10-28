Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 26,011.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,155 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 348,814 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.37% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $21,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after buying an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 477.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 538,278 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $29,853,000 after acquiring an additional 445,114 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,913,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1,097.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 405,952 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 372,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

