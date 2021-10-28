Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 402,251.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647,625 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of The Kraft Heinz worth $26,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Capital International Investors raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

