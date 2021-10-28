Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 354.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 911,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710,845 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $27,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,920,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,530,000 after acquiring an additional 140,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,459,000 after acquiring an additional 130,437 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 360,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 60,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 299,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 52,765 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLRN opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

