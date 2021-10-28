Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 315,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,490,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $2,450,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $2,045,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $3,401,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $4,300,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $84.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.42.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

