Assetmark Inc. Purchases 38,891 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 70.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,891 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 2.86% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

VTWG stock opened at $218.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.70. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $161.10 and a twelve month high of $247.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

