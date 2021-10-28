Assetmark Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,000. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMB. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,092 shares during the period.

SPMB stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

