Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $64,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $640.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $628.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,319 shares of company stock worth $28,166,246. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

