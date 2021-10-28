Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.66% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $24,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOA stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $72.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

