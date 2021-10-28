Assetmark Inc. Sells 11,010 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $22,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 204,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 241,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD opened at $48.08 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.92 and a one year high of $49.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.35.

