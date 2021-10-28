Assetmark Inc. Sells 167,646 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,646 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

