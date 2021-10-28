Assetmark Inc. Sells 22,058 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,058 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average of $168.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.