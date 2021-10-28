Assetmark Inc. Sells 29,887 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,887 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

