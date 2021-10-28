Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Assetmark Inc. cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $24,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after acquiring an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $431.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $440.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.08.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,353 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,654. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

