Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Associated Banc has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

ASB stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Associated Banc stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 459,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Associated Banc worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

