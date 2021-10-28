Atalaya Mining Plc to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.502 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Atalaya Mining stock opened at C$6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$953.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.38. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.60.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Hui Liu sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.24, for a total transaction of C$35,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,215,061.56.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

