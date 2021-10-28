Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 82,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $28.93.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $201,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $283,680 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.28.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.