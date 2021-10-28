Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $35,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 120.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $79.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

