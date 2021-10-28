Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Holdings Lifted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $411.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.68. The company has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.46, a P/E/G ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $176.42 and a 1 year high of $433.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

