Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Position Boosted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.71% of Atlassian worth $243,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,644,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $412.88 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $176.42 and a 1-year high of $433.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a PE ratio of -147.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.68.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

