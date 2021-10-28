Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $630 million-$645 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.56 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.53.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $417.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.85 and a 200 day moving average of $294.68. The stock has a market cap of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $433.58.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

