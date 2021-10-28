Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $325.00 to $475.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as high as $453.00 and last traded at $442.53, with a volume of 100233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $412.88.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Atlassian by 139.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Atlassian by 191.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Atlassian by 981.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after purchasing an additional 455,972 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

