ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $656.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.40. ATN International has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $52.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

