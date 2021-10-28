Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Head to Head Survey

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enphase Energy has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.4% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Enphase Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Enphase Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -44.19% -41.66% Enphase Energy 17.28% 42.16% 14.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atomera and Enphase Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enphase Energy 0 10 20 0 2.67

Atomera presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.11%. Enphase Energy has a consensus target price of $196.91, suggesting a potential downside of 12.27%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Enphase Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atomera and Enphase Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $60,000.00 8,826.52 -$14.88 million N/A N/A Enphase Energy $774.42 million 39.02 $133.99 million $1.14 196.89

Enphase Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera.

Summary

Enphase Energy beats Atomera on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.