Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,974 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,078 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 0.3% of Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock worth $284,544,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after purchasing an additional 259,899 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $9,073,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.82. 7,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,487. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.58. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

