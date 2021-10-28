Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,977 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,778 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Autodesk worth $115,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 23,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,866,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Autodesk by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,716,000 after acquiring an additional 220,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Autodesk by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,701 shares of the software company’s stock worth $187,896,000 after acquiring an additional 198,583 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $354,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

ADSK stock opened at $308.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.