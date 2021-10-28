Automata Network (ATA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.71 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00001641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $173.25 million and $30.71 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00072614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00099510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,363.98 or 1.00091021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.01 or 0.07119779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00022141 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

