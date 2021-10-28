Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

ADP stock opened at $221.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.79. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $153.49 and a 52 week high of $224.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 85.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $2,250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,845,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

