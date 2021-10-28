Auxilium (AUX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $82,464.00

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $928,961.84 and $82,464.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auxilium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Auxilium Coin Profile

Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,900,578 coins. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global . The official website for Auxilium is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auxilium Coin Trading

