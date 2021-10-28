AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 12-Month High at $241.11

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $241.11 and last traded at $240.99, with a volume of 4007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

