Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,361 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.53% of Avaya worth $34,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Avaya by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avaya by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 142,423 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Avaya’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.