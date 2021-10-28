AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,056.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,056 ($13.80) and last traded at GBX 1,048 ($13.69), with a volume of 193892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 990.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 981.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51.

About AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

