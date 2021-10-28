Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avient updated its FY21 guidance to $3.00 EPS.

AVNT traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.37. 9,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,354. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

