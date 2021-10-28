Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.68. Avinger shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 905,946 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avinger by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 820,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 1,762,538.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 614,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.
