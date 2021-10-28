Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.68. Avinger shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 905,946 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Avinger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 102.07% and a negative net margin of 160.26%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avinger by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 820,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 1,762,538.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 614,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.