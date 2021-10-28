Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Trading Down 1.9%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) shares traded down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 2,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.27.

About Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

